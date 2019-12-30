New Year’s Eve forecast: A rainy, windy end to 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It’ll be a sloppy end to the year, but overall 2019 will go down as a “dry” year with at least a 3-inch rain deficit. New Year’s Eve will be wet for all but Seattle benefits from the Rain Shadow.

Most of Western Washington will be rainy and gusty, but Seattle gets the least amount of rain and it actually looks dry for the Space Needle fireworks at midnight.

The wettest places Tuesday night will be near Olympia and the windiest places will be near Bellingham.

On a good note: the temperatures around midnight will be warm compared to normal. It’ll be around 48 degrees and that is warm for this time of year.

The New Year kicks off with sloppy days and it looks pretty wet and breezy through the first weekend of 2020.