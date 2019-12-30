SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

Man shot in face on SR 509 in South Seattle

Posted 4:12 AM, December 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:33AM, December 30, 2019
SEATTLE -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting on SR 509 in South Seattle Sunday night.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, a male driver was shot in the face and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Troopers said this happened around 8:40 p.m. when someone in one vehicle shot at another, hitting the driver and causing him to crash. The passenger of the vehicle was not injured.

That suspect vehicle drove off.

Southbound lanes of SR 509 at Cloverdale Street were closed for about seven hours during the shooting investigation.

Troopers have not released any information about a suspect or vehicle description.

This story is developing and will be updated.

 

