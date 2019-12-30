Holiday forecast: Wet and breezy for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We wrap up 2019 with rain although the year was dry overall. It was the first dry year in over 5 years.

Monday will be mostly dry especially during the afternoon hours. Tuesday will be wet and breezy but mild. Seattle benefits from the “rain shadow,” but most of western Washington will be wet on Tuesday.

A gusty cold front moves through Tuesday evening and that will make it breezy for the New Year’s Eve celebrations. The front looks like it will move through in time for the fireworks so I’d expect less rain as we head into the midnight hour. It won’t be cold for the stroke of midnight with temperatures around 48 degrees. That is quite mild actually.

New Year's Day looks breezy and damp, but remember that Seattle sees the least amount of rain since the rain shadow keeps us drier than most of the region.

Snow levels climb Tuesday and Wednesday so no snow on the passes those two days. Later in the week it gets colder so snow returns to the passes Thursday and Friday.

Colder weather is coming next weekend! Happy New Year.