Firefighters battle massive fire at Federal Way home where 85-year-old shot two women

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- South King County firefighters are battling a major house fire at the same home where an 85-year-old woman reportedly shot two women, killing one of them, on Dec. 19.

South King County Fire responded early Monday morning to a fully involved house fire in the 2000 block of 306th Lane in Federal Way. Police confirmed it's the same address where officers responded to a double shooting that left one person dead and an 85-year-old charged with murder.

According to police reports, officers responded about 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of SW 306th Lane. Beverly Jenne, 85, is accused of shooting two sisters she was living with, killing Janet Oyuga and seriously injuring her sister Angela.

Investigators found Jenne on her bed with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck and a gun next to her. Police said they believe she'd attempted suicide. In the kitchen, detectives also found a blood-soaked hammer and screwdriver. Janet’s body was found in the home with multiple gunshot wounds. Her sister Angela had also been shot and was fighting for her life.

The homeowner told police that Jenne had owned the house since 1979, but it was foreclosed and sold in November 2019. The new owner was renovating the home and said he allowed Jenne to continue living there during the renovations.

Angela and Janet Oyuga entered into a rent-to-own agreement with the new owner and, according to the new owner, wanted Jenne to be able to stay at the house until she found another place to go so she wouldn't end up homeless.

A note found in Jenne's car laid out the reported reasons for her killing Janet Oyuga, saying "Janet is not a very nice person" and "I had no one to help me."

"I think she was getting ready to evict me, and I'm 85 and have no place to go," Jenne wrote in the note, which also included instructions for her own burial.

Jenne has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Firefighters haven't released a cause for the massive blaze.