Seattle’s Diggs, San Francisco’s Tartt out for Sunday night

LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
Posted 5:38 PM, December 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:40PM, December 29, 2019

Defensive back Quandre Diggs #37 of the Seattle Seahawks. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — Both the Seahawks and 49ers will be without their starting safeties after Seattle’s Quandre Diggs and San Francisco’s Jaquiski Tartt were inactive for the game to decide the NFC West title.

Diggs was listed as questionable dealing with a high ankle sprain.

Tartt was doubtful with a rib injury.

Lano Hill will start in place of Diggs with Marcell Harris starting for Tartt.

The 49ers had previously ruled out pass rusher Dee Ford (quad/hamstring), while Seattle had ruled out left tackle Duane Brown (knee) and wide receiver Malik Turner (concussion).

