Seahawks late-game surge falls short, 49ers win NFC West title

SEATTLE — A late surge by the Seattle Seahawks wasn’t enough as the San Francisco 49ers won the game 26-21 – and the NFC West title.

As the clock wound down in the 4th quarter, Jacob Hollister was stopped by Dre Greenlaw on fourth-and-goal just inches short of the goal line.

Seattle will get the 5th seed in the NFC and travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles. Kickoff is set for 1:40 p.m. PT on Sunday, Jan. 5.

San Francisco claimed its first division title since 2012 and wrapped up home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs by silencing a crowd that showed up looking for a division title and to celebrate the return of Marshawn Lynch.

The first round matchups for the Playoffs are set. LET’S DO THIS. pic.twitter.com/cfEUkiIjON — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 30, 2019

Recap

Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seahawks went into the half trailing by 13 points. Seattle put its first points on the board late in the 3rd quarter when Wilson connected with Tyler Lockett for a 14-yeard touchdown.

But the 49ers answered – and quick – driving right back down the field in just 2:21. Jimmy Garoppolo handed the ball to Raheem Mostert who ran for the 2-yard touchdown. SF went for the 2-point conversion, but Kendrick Bourne couldn’t make it into the end zone. Niners led the Hawks 19-14.

In the 4th quarter, Seattle’s momentum was building. A long drive culminated in a Marshawn Lynch touchdown as Beast Mode went soaring over the line for the score.

And, as you can imagine, the Seattle crowd went wild. Niners led the Hawks 19-14.

But again, San Francisco answered with a rushing touchdown by Mostert, extending their lead to 12 points.

DK Metcalf caught a 14-yard touchdown pass with 3:36 left in the game, bringing Seattle back within one score.

Mychal Kendricks left the game with a knee injury.