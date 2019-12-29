Seahawks get 5th seed in NFC, travel to Philadelphia next Sunday

The Seattle Seahawks will play at NFC East champion Philadelphia next week in the wild-card round. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Seattle beat the Eagles 17-9 at Philadelphia in late November.

The San Francisco 49ers won the NFC West and No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 26-21 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night when Jacob Hollister was stopped by Dre Greenlaw on fourth-and-goal just inches short of the goal line.

The playoff picture is set

The first round matchups for the Playoffs are set. LET’S DO THIS. pic.twitter.com/cfEUkiIjON — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 30, 2019

New England’s fall into a wild-card game for the NFL playoffs has landed the defending champions in prime time.

The Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans next Saturday on CBS in the second of the four weekend games. New England lost at home to Miami on Sunday and, combined with Kansas City’s victory over the Chargers, slipped to the third AFC seed.

The playoffs open Saturday with the Buffalo Bills at the Houston Texans on ESPN/ABC at 1:35 p.m. PT. Titans-Patriots is set for a 5:15 PT kickoff.

Next Sunday, the 10:05 a.m. PT game features Minnesota at New Orleans on FOX. At 1:40 p.m. PT, it’s the Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles on NBC.

Baltimore and Kansas City have the AFC byes. San Francisco and Green Bay have them in the NFC.

The 2020 NFC Championship and Super Bowl are on FOX.