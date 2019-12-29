SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

Man dead after car eluding police crashes into train near Burlington

Posted 3:58 PM, December 29, 2019, by
Data pix.

BURLINGTON, Wash. -- One person died at the scene after a car crashed into a passing train in western Washington.

Washington State Patrol said Christopher M. Brock was the car driver in the fatal collision that happened about 5 p.m. Friday in Burlington.

Authorities said Skagit County Sheriff's deputies were trying to stop the 2019 Hyundai Elantra for traffic violations when the car suddenly turned on Garrett Road and crashed into the train, which was at the intersection of Garrett Road and State Route 20.

The train then dragged the car for a mile before the car caught on fire.

Authorities are investigating.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.