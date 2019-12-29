LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

LIVE UPDATES: Seahawks face 49ers in battle for NFC West title

Posted 4:31 PM, December 29, 2019, by

Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — The juiciest matchup of the NFL’s final week of the regular season features the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

The NFC West rivals will be playing for the division title and possibly home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. The loser would enter the playoffs with a wild-card berth.

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will also welcome back a couple of familiar faces, Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin, after injuries to running backs Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny.

Watch Seahawks Gameday pregame at 4:30 p.m. on JOEtv (cable 10/ch. 22) and again after the game for exclusive interviews and analysis.

And stay on this page for live updates, stats & commentary:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.