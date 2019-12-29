SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

5 stabbed at Hanukkah celebration north of NYC

Posted 7:33 AM, December 29, 2019, by

MONSEY, N.Y. (AP) – Police say the suspect in the Hanukkah stabbings north of New York City is in custody and faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.

A man stabbed and wounded five people as they gathered at a rabbi’s home to celebrate Hanukkah Saturday night.

Police identified him as Grafton E. Thomas, of Greenwood Lake, New York.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that the attack the night before was fueled by intolerance and evidence of a “cancer” in American politics.

The stabbings come on the heels of a string of attacks targeting Jews in the region.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.