5 stabbed at Hanukkah celebration north of NYC

MONSEY, N.Y. (AP) – Police say the suspect in the Hanukkah stabbings north of New York City is in custody and faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.

A man stabbed and wounded five people as they gathered at a rabbi’s home to celebrate Hanukkah Saturday night.

Police identified him as Grafton E. Thomas, of Greenwood Lake, New York.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that the attack the night before was fueled by intolerance and evidence of a “cancer” in American politics.

The stabbings come on the heels of a string of attacks targeting Jews in the region.