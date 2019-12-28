Ten years later, support from Pierce County Sheriff’s Department continues to help daughter deal with loss of father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUYALLUP, WA - Saturday night, dozens held candles outside the Pierce County Sheriff Office in Puyallup to honor the life of a fallen deputy.

On December 28, 2009, Pierce County Sheriff Deputy Kent Mundell died of gunshot wounds. A week earlier, Mundell was responding to a domestic violence call. On scene, the suspect shot at Mundell and another member of law enforcement, hitting them both. Deputy Mundell returned fire and killed the suspect, but died from his injuries.

Ten years later, family and friends still remember Mundell’s sacrifice.

“This matters to us,” said Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor. “We’ll continue to lead lives of duty and obligation and sacrifice, that’s who they are even with broken hearts. That’s who they are. Even losing someone who meant a tremendous amount to them and worked right beside them and they depended on; that’s who these people are,” he added.

In attendance at the service, was Mundell’s daughter Kirsten Amos.

“It’s the hardest thing losing a parent,” said Amos.

She says even though it has been a decade, the pain does not get any easier. Amos says this time of year is especially difficult.

She says seeing the continuing support from the Pierce County Sheriff Department is one thing that has made dealing with her loss a little easier.

Deputies even surprised Amos on her wedding day, showing up at the time of the father daughter dance.

“It’s the best feeling knowing that Pierce County is still there for us, and they still remember him. They say, ‘gone but not forgotten and they really mean it,’” said Amos.

She says her father is her hero, and she plans to continue honoring him by continuing forward with her life-long career goal of becoming an officer.

“I wanted to be just like him since I was little. I want to help people. I want to help people on their worst days,” she said.

Saturday’s memorial service focused on Deputy Mundell but honored all first responders who have passed away. A poignant sentiment for the community, after Pierce County Deputy Cooper Dyson died just a few days ago responding to a domestic violence call.

Monday, the community will honor Dyson’s sacrifice with a memorial service.

The procession begins at 11am at Joint Base Lewis-Mcchord’s main gate and ends at the Tacoma Dome.