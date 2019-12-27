× Washington says goodbye to vehicle emissions testing on Jan. 1, 2020

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington’s vehicle emissions check program is ending after 38 years.

According to the Department of Ecology, vehicle owners will no longer need to have their emissions tested before renewing their registration as of Jan. 1, 2020.

Only certain personal and fleet vehicles were required to be tested in recent years.

The department says if your vehicle is scheduled for testing in the last few days of 2019, you still need to get that test in order to renew your tabs.

But why is the program ending? The Department of Ecology explains: