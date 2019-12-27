Seahawks partner with Mercy Housing Northwest to raise money to help end homelessness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Home Field Advantage Campaign

In partnership with Mercy Housing Northwest, the Seahawks are raising money in advance of Sunday’s big game to help end homelessness and give local families and kids the home field advantage they need.

Here’s how fans can help:

Donate via the Seahawks mobile app or text the word HOME12 to 44321.

Purchase a Seahawks mobile wallpaper in the Seahawks mobile app for an amount of your choice, with 100% of proceeds going towards the campaign

Visit the Seahawks online charity auction at auctions.seahawks.com and click the tab “Charity” to bid on exclusive one-of-a-kind memorabilia. The online auction closes at 11:59PM on December 31. 100% of proceeds will be allocated to Home Field Advantage campaign.

Items include the following:

Autographed WR DK Metcalf home replica jersey

Authentic NFL football autographed by Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner

Authentic NFL Game Used Football from Seahawks vs. Vikings December 2, 2019; MNF win

For fans attending the game this weekend:

Purchase a blanket at the CenturyLink Field Pro Shop at the game on 12/29 - 12% of all blanket sales will benefit the campaign.

Buy an extra bottle of water at the concession stands. CenturyLink Field will allocate $0.25 cents from every bottle of water sold today to the campaign.

The Seahawks will match donations – dollar for dollar – up to $20,000.

Learn more about the campaign by visiting Seahawks.com/homefieldadvantage

Watch Seahawks Gameday at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on JOEtv (cable 10/ch. 22). Q13 FOX is also bringing you live postgame coverage.