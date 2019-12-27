Rain expected for Sunday’s Seahawks-49ers game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- After a couple of days of afternoon sunshine, a look into the weekend shows that changes are already on the way.

So, here is the breakdown for the weekend and into the New Year! We'll welcome in 2020 with some showers.

FRIDAY: After a few morning showers, we'll have some afternoon clearing with highs in the mid-40s.

SATURDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain late afternoon. By later that night showers will hang over the coast, north, and south with a few showers finding their way into downtown.

SEAHAWKS SUNDAY: The forecasting question for Sunday is whether it'll be rainy for the Seahawks-49ers game, otherwise known as the Marshawn Lynch Show. Right now, it looks like rain will be there for the 5:20 p.m. kick-off, but most of the showers will move out by the end of the game. Temps will land in the mid-40s.

MONDAY: Starts off mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and as the days goes on clouds will clear for partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-40s.

NEW YEAR'S EVE: We're afraid it looks rainy, but it's too soon to be certain. Stay tuned!

Quick Links: