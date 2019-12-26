Pioneer Square clothing store broken into for 5th time this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A popular Seattle clothing store that has been a victim of thieves before was broken into again - this time just hours after Christmas.

Simply Seattle prides itself on making unique clothing and gifts curated for Seattleites and Washingtonians. It's clear the local business takes pride in its city.

But early Thursday morning, the store was broken into for the fifth time in just one year.

The store owner told Q13 News that three men used bricks to smash the windows of the Pioneer Square shop and walked out with handfuls of clothing and other merchandise.

The owner estimates about $5,000 of items were taken in the latest burglary.

This comes three months after the same location decided to stop selling SuperSonics jerseys because so many were stolen.

Again!!!!! It’s not about the product or money but an issue of our people feeling safe. It’s sad all the way around. #Seattle pic.twitter.com/wsvDmaKs1Q — Simply Seattle (@simplyseattle) December 26, 2019

Simply Seattle's owner said it wasn't about the money, but the safety of employees and customers.

If you can help police identify the men in the surveillance video, call Seattle police.