More sunshine on tap Thursday before rain returns

SEATTLE - Freezing fog is possible for the morning commute Thursday, but the fog should clear by the mid-morning and a brief bout of high pressure will bring more sunshine!

A system will approach the coast Thursday afternoon and bring showers west to east. For the Seattle metro area, expect that rain to arrive Thursday night.

Winds will pick up, gusting at about 20-30 mph. Our northern counties could see 40 mph gusts. We'll also pick up 1-3 inches of snow in our mountain passes.

The front will weaken into Friday, giving us a break in the rain, although a few showers can't be ruled out. Another system will approach by the weekend, bringing back rain chances. At this time we're not expecting any significant impacts.

