Man found dead near logging road in King County

SKYKOMISH, Wash. -- A man in Skykomish is dead and the King County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death as a homicide.

Deputies said they found 34-year-old Brandt Stewart dead near a logging road earlier this week.

The Major Crimes Unit is still looking for clues and any evidence to help them solve the case.

Few details were available, but investigators asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brandt Stewart recently to contact the sheriff's office at 206-296-3311.

No further details have been released.