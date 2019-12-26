Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason to enter NFL Draft

SEATTLE — University of Washington quarterback Jacob Eason will forgo his remaining year of college eligibility and enter his name in the NFL Draft, head coach Jimmy Lake announced Thursday (Dec. 26).

Eason, a fourth-year junior from Lake Stevens, started all 13 games for the Huskies in 2019, throwing for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns on 260-of-405 passing (64.2 percent).

His yardage total was fourth-highest in UW history, while his 23 TD passes ranked sixth. He also had top 10 marks in completions (third), completion percentage (seventh) and passing efficiency (seventh).

Thank you Husky nation! pic.twitter.com/apDKvh8d5s — Jacob Eason (@skinnyqb10) December 26, 2019

“I want to thank everyone at the UW – my teammates, the coaching staff and the fans – for making these last two years so memorable,” Eason said. “I’m very happy that I was able to come home and play for the Dawgs, and will always be grateful.”

“We wish Jacob nothing but the best,” said Lake. “He was a terrific teammate who worked very hard in his two years as a Husky. I’m looking forward to watching him succeed at the next level.”

Eason, the 2015 National Gatorade Player of the Year, came to the UW after beginning his college career at Georgia, where he was the Bulldogs’ starter as a true freshman in 2016. After missing most of the 2017 season due to injury, he transferred to Washington, where he red-shirted the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules.