SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

Driver on the Street: An ‘enchanted’ Christmas for children experiencing homelessness

Posted 11:47 AM, December 26, 2019, by

SEATTLE — “Driver on the Street” is a weekly segment in which Q13 photojournalist Michael Driver brings us meaningful and touching stories from our local communities.

This week, an event at the Enchant Christmas festival at T-Mobile Park symbolizes the true meaning of the season:

Data pix.

Do you have a unique/inspiring story to tell? Someone, something, an event you have in your community that you want to showcase because it’s a story that needs to be told? Send Michael Driver an email at driveronthestreet@q13fox.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.