SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

As DUI patrols ramp up, Seattle police share video of man using drugs in front of officer

Posted 8:27 PM, December 26, 2019, by
Data pix.

SEATTLE -- With New Year's Eve just around the corner, law enforcement is stepping up DUI patrols.

Seattle police on Thursday shared dashcam video of a recent incident as an example. Police said the driver used drugs during what started out as a routine a traffic stop.

"I got vitamin pills that I take," the driver says in the video.

"That's not a vitamin," the officer says.

"I know," the driver says.

"What would possess you to do that on a traffic stop with a police officer right behind you? I just don't understand."

"I've never had a traffic ticket," the driver goes on.

"I was going to come up and give you a warning," the officer says.

If you are planning on drinking, do NOT get behind the wheel. Take a taxi or use rideshare or public transportation.

And if you are ever pulled over, be sure to have your license, registration, and proof of insurance available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.