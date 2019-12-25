SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

Early morning fire in Sedro-Woolley kills one, critically injures another on Christmas Day

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — One man died and a woman was flown to a Seattle hospital in critical condition after a mobile home fire overnight in Sedro-Woolley.

Mark Anderson, deputy fire marshal for Skagit County, said firefighters responded about 2 a.m. Christmas Day to a fire at a mobile home park on Wicker Road.

When they arrived, they found a fully engulfed single-wide mobile home with two victims inside.

One victim, a man in his 70s, died at the home. A woman in her 60s was flown to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but they are looking at portable space heaters plugged into extension cords as a possible cause.

The fire chief reminds residents not to plug space heaters into extension cords.

This was confined to the single mobile home.

