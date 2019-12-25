× Christmas crash injures 10

A crash on the Key Peninsula injured ten people and shut down SR-302 for hours Christmas night.

Washington State Patrol says four cars crashed on the Purdy Sand Spit, blocking the road in both directions.

Update. 10 pts 9 transported. Spit will be shut down by county for awhile longer pic.twitter.com/3ofuq97ubm — Key Peninsula Fire (@kpfd16) December 26, 2019

Of the ten people hurt in the crash, nine had to be taken to the hospital. WSP says all of them are expected to survive.

The road remained closed, with a detour in place, for just over two hours while troopers waited on tow trucks to clear away all the cars involved. Investigators have not determined how the crash happened.