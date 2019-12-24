Justin Bieber kicking off 2020 stadium tour in Seattle

SEATTLE — Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is going on a 45-stop stadium tour to coincide with his new album, and he’s starting it right here in Seattle.

Bieber announced the tour – and his new single “Yummy” – in a YouTube video on Christmas Eve.

The tour kicks off May 14, 2020, when he performs at CenturyLink Field. Other stops include the Moda Center in Portland, Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara and other iconic venues. The tour will conclude Sept. 26 with a show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The now 25-year-old has been a star since he was 12 years old and posting videos of him singing to YouTube. The music business took notice, and Bieber was eventually connected with Usher and signed to Def Jam.