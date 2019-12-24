Family of fallen Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy share heartfelt message on the eve of his favorite holiday

PUYALLUP – On Christmas Eve, the family of a fallen Pierce County Sheriff’s Office deputy shared a heartfelt message about his sudden, tragic death. Tuesday, loved ones of Deputy Cooper Dyson expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community during their time of mourning.

Brad Dyson, Cooper’s father, was joined by the deputy’s pregnant wife and immediate family members as they addressed the media for the fist time at the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office station in Puyallup. The family said the holiday season was Dyson’s favorite time of year. Now they are preparing to lay him to rest during a memorial service Monday, December 30th.

“Cooper’s present this year was his sacrifice for us. And we are truly honored and thank him for that,” said Brad Dyson. “The love you have shown us is the very reason why Cooper wanted to serve all of us.”

“Cooper’s present this year was his sacrifice for us. And we are truly honored & thank him for that.” Family of Pierce County Deputy Cooper Dyson thank the community for the support as they mourn his death – killed in a crash while responding to an urgent domestic violence call pic.twitter.com/Ho87VVO4IN — Franque Thompson (@FranqueThompson) December 24, 2019

Dyson said his son had a dream at a young age to serve the community as a member of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. He said the family wanted everyone to know it was Dyson’s strong faith that kept him going in the tough job of law enforcement.

“He would say, ‘I will go wherever God needs me to go,’” said Dyson. “He truly loved being a deputy. There was a joy in his face every day that he put his uniform on and prepared for work.”

Dyson was killed in a crash in Parkland early Saturday, while racing in his patrol car to help fellow deputies being threatened by a suspect at a nearby domestic violence call. The 25-year-old’s family said they’re leaning on his unwavering faith as they mourn his tragic and sudden death.

“He knew the dangers of what the job was and so he kept a Bible with him in his patrol car at all times. And before he started each shift, he opened his Bible and he prayed. And at the end of that prayer, the Lord said to him, ‘Whom shall I send?’ And every time Cooper answered, ‘Here I am, Lord. Send me,’” said the deputy’s father.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office detective Ed Troyer said domestic violence cases puts law enforcement in harm’s way time and again.

“The last few deputies we’ve had killed have been responding or at domestic violence scenes. And all the training in the world, no matter what you do, the people involved in the situation whether it be a suspect in a domestic violence situation—they dictate how and what’s happening,” said Troyer. “Seems like every day, nationally, you find somebody, multiple people getting killed.”

Troyer said the sheriff’s office has a small, young department. He explained deaths of a member has a large impact on the force.

“Within two years, these young guys have lost two of their own. And that’s pretty much unprecedented, but sign of the times I guess,” said Troyer.

The Behind the Badge Foundation and the Pierce County Incident Management Team is helping Dyson’s family plan his memorial. This time of year was supposed to be a celebration with his pregnant wife and their two-year-old son.

“Christmas was always Cooper’s favorite holiday. And this Christmas was going to be a special holiday for him. His son was just learning that those presents under the tree were for him. And Cooper looked forward to the joy on his face when he got to open those presents,” said Dyson.

Dyson mentioned his son was also in the U.S. Coast Guard and loved serving his country.

The deputy’s memorial service s scheduled for Monday, December 30th at 1 P.M. It will be held at the Tacoma Dome, located at 2727 East D Street. The service is open to the public. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office will be releasing additional details about the service and procession route soon.