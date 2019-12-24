Coroner: WSU student from Bellevue died from alcohol poisoning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Samuel Martinez, a 19-year-old Washington State University student from Bellevue who died after a frat party in November, died from alcohol poisoning, according to the Whitman County Coroner's Office.

Pullman Police said officers responded about 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, to an unresponsive 19-year-old at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house on NE Lindon Street.

Police said members of the fraternity had performed CPR on the Martinez, but medics said he was dead when they arrived.

The Seattle Times reports that although there were questions surrounding how long it took his fellow fraternity members to call police (he had been dead for four hours), the death was ruled an accident.

According to The Associated Press, Pullman Police originally ruled out hazing as a factor, but have since reconsidered and are still investigating.

The fraternity's WSU chapter has been suspended indefinitely.