Rain causes sewage spills in Lake Washington, Puget Sound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Health officials are warning people to stay away from the area beaches and bodies of water where the region's record-breaking rainstorms have caused sewage spills.

Medina Park Beach along Lake Washington, Saltwater State Park in Des Moines and Port Washington Narrows in Kitsap County all were hit by sewage overflow caused by a 48-hour storm system that soaked the region.

The heavy rainstorm began Thursday, dropping more than 6 inches (15.24 centimeters) of rain before easing up Saturday.

Officials say coming into contact with fecal contaminated waters can cause gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other waterborne illnesses.