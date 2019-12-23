Portland coach who comforted armed student named one of Time magazine’s heroes of 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — A Portland high school coach who confronted and comforted an armed student back in May has been named a hero by Time magazine.

On May 17, Angel Granados-Diaz brought a loaded shotgun into Parkrose High School while experiencing a mental health crisis.

When Keanon Lowe, the school’s track and football coach and also a campus security guard, saw Granados-Diaz with the gun, he disarmed the teen and then embraced him.

Surveillance video of the encounter was released in October, about a week after Granados-Diaz was sentenced to three years of probation.

Back in May, Lowe spoke to media about the gun scare, saying “I was meant to be in that classroom and I was meant to stop a tragedy.”

Each year, Time magazine names its “Person of the Year,” along with recognizing others such as “Entertainer of the Year” and “Businessperson of the Year.”

For his actions, the magazine named Lowe as one of its six heroes of 2019.

Here is the complete list of Time’s heroes of 2019:

Defenders of Notre Dame

A boy who helped change the law on school-lunch debt

A one-man crew amid the flood

A bus driver who brought kids in from the cold

A coach who embraced an armed student

A woman who kept dozens of dogs safe during Hurricane Dorian