Pierce County deputy shoots domestic violence suspect after chase

TACOMA, Wash. -- A Pierce County Sheriff's deputy is on paid leave and a domestic violence suspect is in stable condition after a police chase and shooting Sunday night.

According to Tacoma Police, it happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 22) in Tacoma at 8th Avenue East and Mountain Highway.

Deputies were looking for a domestic violence suspect who fled from deputies in Graham. The suspect was believed to be armed and was wanted for aggravated assault and felony warrants

Deputies tried to stop the suspect for driving without headlights, but he didn't stop and a chase ensued, police said.

A deputy utilized a PIT maneuver (pursuit intervention technique) and the vehicle was stopped at 8th Avenue East and Mountain Highway.

A deputy shot the 49-year-old suspect, who was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with a non life-threatening injury.

The involved deputy was not injured and was placed on paid administrative leave per Pierce County Sheriff’s Department policy.

The Tacoma Police Department will be the lead investigative agency.