Cyclist sues Bellingham, says arrest violated rights

Posted 2:58 PM, December 23, 2019, by

SEATTLE – A bicyclist is suing the city of Bellingham, saying he was arrested for trying to complain about a parking enforcement officer who blocked a bike lane.

David Morales filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Monday. He said that two days after he rapped on a parking enforcement officer’s window to ask her not to park in the bike lane, he was arrested for intimidating a public servant.

The lawsuit says the 2017 arrest violated his right to be free from unreasonable seizure under the Fourth Amendment.

