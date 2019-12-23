BEAST MODE: Marshawn Lynch officially returns to Seahawks

SEATTLE – It’s true, Beast Mode is back in Seattle.

Marshawn Lynch officially signed with the Seahawks Monday night after clearing a medical physical, the team said.

The team had been in desperate need of running back depth after season-ending injuries to Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise. Until the signing, rookie Travis Homer was the only active running back on the roster.

Lynch earned his moniker for breaking an impossible amount of tackles, stiff-arming defenders to the ground, and rushing towards the goal before falling backwards into the endzone to deafening cheers at CenturyLink Field. Combined with the “Legion of Boom,” Lynch was part of the most dominant era in Seahawks history.

“There’s a lot of history here that’s great history,” coach Pete Carroll said Monday. “There was nobody that ever amplified the kind of mentality and toughness that we like to play with.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 33-year-old supposedly retired in April after two seasons with the Oakland Raiders, but he says he’s stayed in shape in case a team called him.

Marshawn Lynch is a Seahawk again. And it's not a one-day contract to retire. Incredible. — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) December 24, 2019

Lynch earned over 1,200 yards rushing in four straight seasons with the Seahawks from 2011 to 2014, led the league in rushing touchdowns for two consecutive years and is a five-time Pro Bowler.

The jury’s still out on whether Lynch is still the dominant player he’d been for nearly a decade, but his return brings life to a team whose season was all but lost to injury.

Seattle will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, December 29 in a crucial game that will decide which team leads the NFC West and perhaps the entire NFC.