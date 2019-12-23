Seahawks running backs Carson, Prosise both likely out for the season
SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

2 earthquakes strike off Vancouver Island

Posted 11:10 AM, December 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:36AM, December 23, 2019

Map courtesy Pacific Northwest Seismic Network

Two earthquakes struck Monday morning off the coast of Vancouver Island.

The U.S. Geological Service says the first one, a 5.2 magnitude, happened at 8:44 a.m., a little more than 100 miles west of Port Hardy, British Columbia. It was 6.2 miles deep.

There was no tsumani threat, and there were no damage reports as of 11 a.m. Monday.

A second one was reported at 11:13 a.m. about 105 miles west of Port Hardy.

Officials told Canadian media outlets that they don’t think anyone on Vancouver Island would have felt the quake.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.