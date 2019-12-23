2 earthquakes strike off Vancouver Island

Two earthquakes struck Monday morning off the coast of Vancouver Island.

The U.S. Geological Service says the first one, a 5.2 magnitude, happened at 8:44 a.m., a little more than 100 miles west of Port Hardy, British Columbia. It was 6.2 miles deep.

There was no tsumani threat, and there were no damage reports as of 11 a.m. Monday.

A second one was reported at 11:13 a.m. about 105 miles west of Port Hardy.

Officials told Canadian media outlets that they don’t think anyone on Vancouver Island would have felt the quake.