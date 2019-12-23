19-year-old shot in Federal Way while sitting in car dies at hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- A 19-year-old who was shot while sitting in a car in Federal Way has died at a Seattle hospital, police said.

According to Federal Way Police, officers responded to a reported shooting about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 33400 block of 23rd Avenue SW.

The victim, a 19-year-old, was shot in a car and taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. He has since succumbed to his injuries.

Police haven't released the victim's name, nor have they released a motive or said whether they have identified any suspects in the shooting.