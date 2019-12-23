Seahawks running backs Carson, Prosise both likely out for the season
SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

19-year-old shot in Federal Way while sitting in car dies at hospital

Posted 8:42 AM, December 23, 2019, by
Data pix.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- A 19-year-old who was shot while sitting in a car in Federal Way has died at a Seattle hospital, police said.

According to Federal Way Police, officers responded to a reported shooting about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 33400 block of 23rd Avenue SW.

The victim, a 19-year-old, was shot in a car and taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. He has since succumbed to his injuries.

Police haven't released the victim's name, nor have they released a motive or said whether they have identified any suspects in the shooting.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.