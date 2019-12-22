Support pours in for Pierce County deputy killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. – Law enforcement across our region are mourning the loss of a Pierce County deputy who was killed in the line of duty in a horrific crash Saturday morning.

Deputy Cooper Dyson was responding to a call in Parkland when his patrol car went off the roadway, flipped and burst into flames, killing him.

The loss of life isn’t just impacting this entire community, but it’s extended into other parts of the country as well.

Dyson was just 25 years old and the father of a young boy. He and his wife were expecting their second child - a little girl - in a few weeks, sheriff`s officials say

Flags were at half-staff at the sheriff`s office and at the East Pierce Fire Department where Dyson`s father works as a firefighter.

East Pierce Fire saying on Twitter, “Today our first responder family grieves as one.”

The emotional support came from all over.

Gov. Jay Inslee saying in a tweet that Dyson`s “service and ultimate sacrifice for his community will not be forgotten.”

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said, “Our hearts and thoughts are with his family, friends and the men and women of Pierce County Sheriff`s Office.”

For the people who knew Dyson, they say he was a family man, a man of faith, a person that everyone wanted to be around.

This loss has broken their hearts and now this young man is gone far too soon.