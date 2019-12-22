Seahawks running backs Carson, Prosise both injured during Cardinals game

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks’ rushing offense took a huge hit Sunday during the team’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise were both injured during the matchup. Carson suffered a hip injury, while Prosise suffered an arm injury. Both will not return to the game.

Down 10 at the half. With five straight punts and four straight 3 and outs. Top two RB's, including your 1,000 yard rusher, injured. Been a good day so far. It can't get worse for the #Seahawks only better right? — Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) December 22, 2019

The team was already without Rashaad Penny who is out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Carson is the team’s leading rusher with over 1,000 yards earned on the season.

Travis Homer will serve as the backup for the remainder of the game.

The severity of both injuries is under evaluation.