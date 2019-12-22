SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

Seahawks running backs Carson, Prosise both injured during Cardinals game

Posted 3:23 PM, December 22, 2019

Running back Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball against the defense of strong safety Jalen Thompson #34 of the Arizona Cardinals during the game at CenturyLink Field on December 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks’ rushing offense took a huge hit Sunday during the team’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise were both injured during the matchup. Carson suffered a hip injury, while Prosise suffered an arm injury. Both will not return to the game.

The team was already without Rashaad Penny who is out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Carson is the team’s leading rusher with over 1,000 yards earned on the season.

Travis Homer will serve as the backup for the remainder of the game.

The severity of both injuries is under evaluation.

