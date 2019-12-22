Mostly dry weather on forecast during Christmas week after record-breaking rainfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – After record rainfall at four airports (Sea-Tac, Olympia, Hoquiam, and Bellingham), the stretch of steady rain has finally tapered off Sunday night.

The threat of flooding and landslides will remain this weekend because the ground is saturated from the 2-6 inches of rain we received since Thursday.

*FLOOD WATCH* still in effect for Snohomish, King, Pierce, Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor until Sunday 10 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday look mostly dry, but a series of weak disturbances can bring a slight chance for rain.

There is a slight chance for rain Christmas Day but overall the weather looks mostly dry for now. Highs for the week will be in the lower 40s and lows in the low to mid-30s.

Look for more rain to return next Thursday and Friday.