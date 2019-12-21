Rain will finally taper off Saturday giving way to mostly dry Sunday for Seahawks game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- After 72 hours of wet weather, the rain will finally start to taper off on Saturday.

The rain broke daily records both Thursday and Friday. In fact, Friday was the 5th wettest day on record at Sea-Tac with 3.25".

New Daily Precipitation Records for Dec 20th 🌧️📊 ▪️ Sea-Tac Airport 3.25" (old record 2.00" in 1900 [Federal

Building])

▪️ Olympia 2.87" (1.87" 1955)

▪️ WFO Seattle 2.64" (1.02" in 1994)

▪️ Hoquiam 2.35" (1.88" 2014)

▪️ Bellingham 1.02" (0.88" 1974) — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 21, 2019

Rain would not let up at all Friday thanks to the atmospheric river that hit our area. The warm, tropical system not only delivered heavy showers but breezy conditions. Some parts of Puget Sound saw temps in the low to mid-50s and that's about 10 degrees above normal. And because of the warmth our overnights with remain mild in the mid to upper 40s. Normal lows for this time of year are near 35.

Saturday starts off pretty sloppy for folks northeast and southeast areas of Seattle. By lunchtime, rain will turn to showers, which will fall apart by late afternoon into the dinner hour. Expect highs to run in the mid-40s, a bit warmer to the south.

Flood warnings and watches were posted Friday for the Skokomish, Newaukum Tolt, Chehalis and Snoqualmie rivers and flood watches were in effect for other rivers.

The Snoqualmie River was expected to crest Saturday afternoon.

Don't forget we welcome in winter as the solstice officially kicks off at 8:19pm, and the days will finally start to get longer.

Seahawks Sunday is looking really nice compared to what we've been dealing with over the last two days. Expect mostly cloudy skies and dry. We may see a few showers later in the day through the Strait and Cascades, otherwise a very decent day overall.

The start of the workweek will be dry too. Monday looks mostly cloudy and by Tuesday clouds will decrease even more, for a partly sunny day. Highs at or near normal in the mid-40s. Overnights drop back into the mid to upper 30s.

CHRISTMAS could feature a little something for everyone. The day starts with some cloud cover and a slight chance of rain and snow through noon. By midday, skies will clear for a partly sunny day. Highs in the mid-40s with lows falling into the mid to upper 30s.

The rest of the week showers and some sun breaks with highs near 45.