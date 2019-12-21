SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

Police officers spread holiday cheer with shopping spree

Posted 10:51 PM, December 21, 2019, by
Data pix.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. – Dozens of children joined Fife police officers Saturday for a special holiday shopping spree.

39 children were a part of this year’s “Shop With a Cop” event put on by the Fife Police Department.

The children participating were each given a few hours to select whatever they wanted at Walmart in Bonney Lake. Each family was also surprised with a Walmart gift card.

The event is a community outreach program that’s been happening in communities across the country since 2000.

This was Fife Police Department’s second year participating in the program.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.