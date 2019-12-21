Police officers spread holiday cheer with shopping spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. – Dozens of children joined Fife police officers Saturday for a special holiday shopping spree.

39 children were a part of this year’s “Shop With a Cop” event put on by the Fife Police Department.

The children participating were each given a few hours to select whatever they wanted at Walmart in Bonney Lake. Each family was also surprised with a Walmart gift card.

The event is a community outreach program that’s been happening in communities across the country since 2000.

This was Fife Police Department’s second year participating in the program.