FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – An accidental kitchen is believed to have caused a fire inside an apartment building in Federal Way on Saturday, killing a man in his 30s.

Fire crews responded to the 3000 block of Southwest 320th Street just after 5 a.m.

The Red Cross says eight units were damaged in the fire. Six people were displaced.

Police have not said how the kitchen fire started.