Pierce County sheriff’s deputy killed in crash while responding to domestic violence call

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. -- A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash early this morning while responding to aid fellow deputies with a domestic violence call in Parkland.

According to Det. Ed Troyer, deputies were called at 3:03 a.m. to a home on 113th St. in Parkland. The caller told 911 dispatchers that a young child had been assaulted and that multiple weapons were inside the home.

"One minute after the two deputies arrived at the residence, they radioed that they were fighting with the suspect and needed priority backup," said Troyer.

Deputy Cooper Dyson was the first to respond to the call for help from other deputies.

At 3:10 a.m., a passerby called police to report that a car had crashed into a business on 112th St. E, just a few blocks east of Pacific Ave. S.

When medics arrived, they found that the car was a Pierce County sheriff's vehicle.

Deputy Dyson died at the scene, authorities said. He is 25 years old and began serving the sheriff's department in 2018. Dyson leaves behind a 2-year-old child and a wife who is expecting their second child.

“This is a tremendously sad loss," said Sheriff Paul Pastor. "Our deputy was responding to help other deputies in a dangerous domestic violence situation. It is another hard reminder of the dangers and difficulties our deputies face.”

No further details about the crash have been released.

Local firefighters and police officers shared messages of support for the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Our hearts are heavy this morning for our brothers and sisters in blue. @PierceSheriff Deputy Cooper Dyson, #579. Deputy Dyson died while rushing to aid his fellow deputies early this morning. Thank you for your service. It was a pleasure working alongside of you. #EOW pic.twitter.com/zxXy2zt68L — Graham Fire & Rescue (@GrahamFireWa) December 21, 2019

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Deputy Cooper Dyson. He is the son of one of our firefighters. Today our First Responder Family grieves as one. https://t.co/AVPCWaydW9 — East Pierce Fire (@EastPierceFire) December 21, 2019

Troyer said this is the first death of a deputy in a crash since 1941.

Dec. 21 also marks ten years since Deputy Kent Mundell and Sgt. Nick Hausner were shot while responding to a domestic violence call in Pierce County. Mundell died a week later.

This is a developing story and will be updated.