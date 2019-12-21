Pierce County sheriff’s deputy killed in crash while responding to domestic violence call
Track rain, snow and wind with the free Q13 News app
SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

Healthy Living: Winter wellness tips

Posted 11:46 AM, December 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:47AM, December 21, 2019
Data pix.

The winter months are brutal on our skin and our bodies-- and health is wealth!! Beauty expert, The Go-to-Girlfriend, Sadie Murray joined us to help us survive the gloom and doom, while keeping our health first!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.