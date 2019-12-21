Harry and Meghan spending ‘private family time’ in Canada

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spending "private family time" in Canada, and have been introducing their young son to "the warmth of the Canadian people" spokesperson for the couple confirmed to CNN.

"The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both," the spokesperson added.

The royal couple have been taking a break from royal duties to spend time as a family. In October, a royal source told CNN that Harry and Meghan would take a break from royal duties towards the end of the year, dividing their time between the US and the UK.

"The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family," the spokesperson added.

Meghan lived and worked in Canada before joining the royal family when she starred in legal drama "Suits," which was filmed in Toronto.

In November, a spokesperson for the royal couple confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be spending Christmas with the royal family.

Before the birth of baby Archie, the couple spent their last two Christmases with the Queen at Sandringham, the 93-year-old monarch's country estate in rural Norfolk, about 100 miles north of London.

The royal couple seem to be using their break to get into the Christmas spirit -- on Friday, a video was shared of Prince Harry dressed as Santa Claus as he sent Christmas wishes to bereaved children.

"Ho! Ho! Ho! Hi guys, everyone at Scotty's Little Soldiers, I hope you're having an amazing time," the duke said in a video shown to members of Scotty's Little Soldiers, a charity for children who have lost parents serving in the British armed forces.

"Losing a parent is incredibly hard, but I know that every single one of you, by helping each other out, will have an amazing future ahead of you," he told the children.