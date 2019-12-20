Video shows raging Snoqualmie Falls as river surges over flood stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. -- Snoqualmie Falls was putting on a spectacular show Friday as the river surged over flood stage.

People couldn't resist visiting the iconic landmark as heavy rainfall from a 3-day storm causes the river to swell.

The storm that has brought record rainfall to the Northwest has broken some records, prompted flood warnings, disrupted train traffic and caused some power outages.

In Washington, flood warnings were posted Friday morning for the Tolt, Newakum and Skokomish Rivers and flood watches were in effect for other rivers.

Seattle broke a daily rainfall record on Thursday with 2.62 inches of rain.

In Oregon, some power outages were reported with winds up to 45 mph.

