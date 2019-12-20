Sandbags available in Tacoma, Olympia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sandbags are available for residents in Olympia and Tacoma as record-setting rain continues to fall.

In Tacoma, the City’s Public Works and Environmental Services departments are providing free sandbag supplies to the public for personal use. While supplies last, community members can come to one of two locations to shovel and load their own sandbags until 4 p.m.:

Tacoma Asphalt Plant at 3010 Center St. in Tacoma. Call (253) 591-5495 for more information.

Central Wastewater Treatment Plant at 2201 Portland Ave. E., Gate 3, in Tacoma. Call (253) 502-2150 for more information.

Sand bags are available for Olympia city residents and businesses near Acme Fuel (416 State Ave), Les Schwab (1100 Plum St), Olympia Supply (625 Columbia St) and the City Maintenance Center fuel island (1401 Eastside St SE). It's unclear if you have to shovel your own.

FORECAST

About 3 to 6 inches of rainfall is expected by Saturday, along with heavy snow and possibly freezing rain in the mountains. Another 5-10 inches of snow is also expected in the Cascades.

We've got a flood watch until Sunday afternoon and flood warning for a bunch of rivers that are seeing minor to moderate flooding.

Friday night, the rain and breezy conditions continue for the lowlands, but the soggy mountain passes will start to see a transition back to snow as cooler temps work into the region. Most of our passes see rain during the day Friday and it will change over to snow as temps cool overnight.

There will be lots more snow on Saturday for all our mountain passes. Winter officially begins at 8:19 p.m.on Saturday. Saturday night looks mostly dry for the lowlands with overnight lows dropping into the 30s with a few scattered showers a possibility.

Sunday looks mostly cloudy and high temps will be in the seasonal mid 40s. There's a chance for some light showers in the late afternoon, but mostly for the mountains. That slight chance of showers continues into Monday and Tuesday.

Overnight lows hovering in the mid 30s means we'll be keeping an eye out for areas above 1,500 feet to maybe get a passing snow shower.