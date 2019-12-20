Rain pounds Eastside, flooding cars and homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Record-setting rain continues to pound Puget Sound. In the east side communities of Bellevue and Redmond, flooded roads and overflowing creeks presented problems.

A home along State Route 202 in Redmond, creek waters came very close to coming into her home. Consistent rain in the area is overflowing the creek. For Pat Anderson, she did not seem concerned of the rising creek water, but she was concerned of the rain affecting the road.

"Slow down. Some of them go by here so fast, they think it's just water on the road. It is, but we've had lots of accidents in our lifetime here," said Anderson.

Meantime, fast-rising creek water forced Bellevue crews to close a road along SE 7th Place, just south of the International School. However, this morning, the driver of a Mercedes sedan ignored the signs, drove past them, and got stuck. According to Bellevue Police, that driver had to swim to get to shallower ground. He is expected to be ok, they said.

One person who lived nearby said, he's not surprised to see drivers try to push it through that section.

"Yeah I used to go to school around here. When it rained, it would just be a couple of inches high. People would drive through it real slow, but this is by far the most I've ever seen," said Brian Winters of Bellevue.

The rain however proved to be a blessing for work crews who we working on fixing a broken culvert off West Lake Sammamish Parkway. They tell Q13, that the rain doubled their efforts to get the work completed quicker. They brought in extra equipment. Lanes were open to local traffic only.