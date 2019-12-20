Nina Moore: Wanted niece accused of attacking uncle with frying pan, stealing and totaling his car

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

Nina Moore is wanted in King County on charges of assault and theft of a motor vehicle — accused of clubbing her uncle’s face with a cast iron frying pan inside his home in Enumclaw in June — then stealing his car — for absolutely no reason.

“Nina lived with her uncle. This was completely unprovoked. Her uncle was just getting ready to go to bed and he had told her, ‘Hey, I’m going to go to bed. You can watch TV if you want.’ And, then she said, ‘Hey, I need to show you something.’ And, soon after is when she grabbed the cast iron skillet off of the wall, because it was a decorative one with paint on it and she hit him in the face with it and hit it hard enough to cause his nose to immediately start bleeding and his glasses to break and it actually knocked him down on the ground because he was in so much pain and then to add insult to injury, as the victim was lying on the ground bleeding, she went out, took his car and stole his car out of the driveway that she’s never driven before and left the area,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Detectives say Moore’s uncle was able to make a full recovery and get his glasses fixed, but his Toyota Camry is a total loss. Detectives say Moore crashed it and totaled it that night — speeding and spinning-out – doing damage to the body of the car, flattening all four tires and breaking its front axle.

Detectives say Moore drank a couple of beers before the attack and joyride. She was later arrested walking down a road in bed slippers, now she’s skipping county on the charges.

“Nina doesn’t have a place to live. She knows that she has a warrant for her arrest. She had no problem assaulting a family member and has a felony level assault, I mean, that cast iron skillet could have caused serious damage to her uncle and she left in his car, no remorse for anything that she’s done and she has been nowhere to be found,” said Sgt. Abbott.

Detectives think she’s couch-surfing and mainly hangs out in the south King County area.

She’s 28 years old, 5’4” and weighs 169 pounds.

If you know where she’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to her arrest.