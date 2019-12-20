Mudslides reported in Sammamish, east King County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: The mudslide on East Sammamish Parkway has been cleared and the road has reopened.

SAMMAMISH, Wash. -- Two mudslides are causing road closures on the Eastside.

The city of Sammamish says lanes are closed in both directions at East Sammamish Parkway and NE 30th because of a mudslide.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Mudslide at East Lake Sammamish Pkwy. at NE 30th. Lanes are closed in both directions. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/tnWwIObJB4 — City of Sammamish (@CityofSammamish) December 20, 2019

A second mudslide has been reported on SR-203 at Fay Road because of a tree and mud.

Mudslides aren't the only things causing road closures this morning.

There are road closed signs along 76th Avenue in Kent, where a nearby creek overflowed into the streets. The closure is between 21000 and 21800 blocks. James Street is also closed at its intersection with Central.

Officials are asking people to steer clear and not to drive through floodwaters.

In Tacoma, there are reports of flooding at Pacific Avenue and S. 26th Avenue.

And in Renton, the railroad underpass on Hardie Avenue SW is closed because of high water.

The King County Flood Warning Center has also issued a Phase 3 flood alert for the Tolt River, with moderate flooding possible upstream of Carnation. The Flood Warning Center has also issued a Phase 2 flood alert for the Snoqualmie River, where minor flooding is now possible in low-lying areas of the Snoqualmie Valley.

About 3 to 6 inches of rainfall is expected by Saturday, along with heavy snow and possibly freezing rain in the mountains. Another 5-10 inches of snow is also expected in the Cascades.

