Flood watch for lowlands, avalanche warning for mountain passes
SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

Mudslides reported in Sammamish, east King County

Posted 8:21 AM, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 09:34AM, December 20, 2019
Data pix.

UPDATE: The mudslide on East Sammamish Parkway has been cleared and the road has reopened. 

SAMMAMISH, Wash. -- Two mudslides are causing road closures on the Eastside.

The city of Sammamish says lanes are closed in both directions at East Sammamish Parkway and NE 30th because of a mudslide.

A second mudslide has been reported on SR-203 at Fay Road because of a tree and mud.

Mudslides aren't the only things causing road closures this morning.

There are road closed signs along 76th Avenue in Kent, where a nearby creek overflowed into the streets. The closure is between 21000 and 21800 blocks. James Street is also closed at its intersection with Central.

Officials are asking people to steer clear and not to drive through floodwaters.

There are road closed signs along 76th Avenue in Kent, where a nearby creek overflowed into the streets. The closure is between 21000 and 21800 blocks. James Street is also closed at its intersection with Central.

Officials are asking people to steer clear and not to drive through floodwaters.

In Tacoma, there are reports of flooding at Pacific Avenue and S. 26th Avenue.

And in Renton, the railroad underpass on Hardie Avenue SW is closed because of high water.

The King County Flood Warning Center has also issued a Phase 3 flood alert for the Tolt River, with moderate flooding possible upstream of Carnation. The Flood Warning Center has also issued a Phase 2 flood alert for the Snoqualmie River, where minor flooding is now possible in low-lying areas of the Snoqualmie Valley.

About 3 to 6 inches of rainfall is expected by Saturday, along with heavy snow and possibly freezing rain in the mountains. Another 5-10 inches of snow is also expected in the Cascades.

Quick Links:

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.