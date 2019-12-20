LIVE UPDATES: Northwest storm brings heavy rains, flooding, slide concerns

SEATTLE — A storm that has brought record rainfall to the Northwest has broken some records, prompted flood warnings, disrupted train traffic and caused some power outages. In Washington state flood warnings were posted Friday morning for the Tolt, Newakum and Skokomish Rivers and flood watches were in effect for other rivers. Seattle broke a daily rainfall record on Thursday with 2.62 inches of rain.

