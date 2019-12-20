Iconic Seattle seafood store closing after 75 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- After almost 75 years in business, a University District seafood market is closing its doors.

Jeanette and Dale Erickson, owners of University Seafood and Poultry, say the decision to close was not an easy one.

They've been married to each other and the iconic store for practically their entire lives.

But a few days after patrons line up around the block for their Christmas Eve specialties, the store will close its doors on Dec. 31.

Most people come for the crab, but they also carry other specialties like buffalo, duck, iguana, camel and python.

"Thank you for supporting us for so many years. We really appreciate it and we're gonna miss seeing them. We're gonna miss visiting, seeing their kids. Pretty hard to do," a tearful Jeanette told Q13 News.

Changes in the U-District, including parking around the business, have made it harder for regular customers to access their store.

Plus, at 89 and 91 years old, the couple says they're just plain tired.