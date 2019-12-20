Help ID axe-wielding, gun-stealing business burglar wearing Elmer Fudd-style hunting hut

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

Spokane County Sheriff’s detectives are hoping you can help identify a burglar who smashed through a display case with an axe to steal a bunch of guns.

The cameras inside the North 40 Outfitters store on N. Newport Hwy in Mead got a decent look at his face, but detectives really hope the unique Elmer Fudd-looking hat with the ear flaps and camouflage the crook wore will help someone recognize him

Surveillance video shows him break into the store armed with the large axe last Sunday. He hurry’s to the display cases and starts eyeballing what he wants to steal. He scurries down to the middle case — strikes out on his first swing to try and break it — but smashes-through on his second try. He quickly grabs seven handguns, scampers back to the door he broke in through and bolts back out of the building.

But wait -- he forgot something, didn't he? Yep, he quickly comes back inside, runs back to the broken display case and grabs the axe he had left lying inside it.

If you know who he is, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous -- you never have to give your name -- and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.