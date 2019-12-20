Track rain, snow and wind with the free Q13 News app

Help ID armed robbers who targeted stranger on the street, stole her purse at gunpoint

WANTED IN SEATTLE —
This case is another important reminder to always be aware of your surroundings — after a woman in the south Beacon Hill neighborhood of Seattle was robbed at gunpoint for her purse last week.

Take a look at the two suspects detectives are trying to identify. One of them was wearing a black puffy jacket with two horizontal stripes. Police say there were seen lurking in the shadows until the victim parked her car at about 8:20pm and got out. “All of a sudden, she feels a presence of something behind her. She turns around. Two suspects show up. One pulls a gun, sticks it in her face and says, ‘I want your purse. I want all of your belongings, your iPhone and everything.’ She willingly gave it up,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

The victim was not injured and surveillance video shows the two suspects running from the scene at S. Myrtle St. and 43rd Ave. S. You can see them stop and talk for a few seconds before racing away.

Detectives describe both suspects as black and in their 20’s, 5’5”, wearing tan pants and one of them was armed with a handgun.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can identify either of these suspects. Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS.

